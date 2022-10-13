BWI Airport to begin $332 million improvement project

A $332 million construction project for major terminal improvements at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works.

The funding will help provide upgrades to the airport's A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System.

"This significant investment at Maryland's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport supports trade and tourism, creates jobs and will improve the passenger experience for decades to come," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. "This is another example of how we're ensuring BWI Marshall remains a convenient, efficient airport for passengers and a major economic generator for the state and region."

The A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System improvements at BWI Marshall will bring a major upgrade to the center of operations for Southwest Airlines.

Improvements will include a new, sophisticated baggage handling system, a direct connection between concourses A and B, expanded holdroom areas at passenger gates, new restrooms and added food and retail concessions space.

"The improvements approved today by the Board of Public Works will benefit the airport, our passengers and our largest airline partner," said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. "BWI Marshall consistently ranks high with passengers for convenience, service and amenities, and this project will enhance our operations and support even more jobs."

Southwest Airlines is the busiest carrier at BWI Thurgood Marshall, serving about 70 percent of the airport's passenger traffic. BWI is one of the busiest airports in the airline's network, and there are more than 4,000 Southwest employees in this market.

"We appreciate the support from the Governor, the Lt. Governor, the Treasurer and the Comptroller for this important project," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. "BWI Marshall is a top economic driver for Maryland and the entire National Capital Region. This capital project will support airline service and improve the travel experience for our customers. The launch of this phase of the project marks a pivotal point in the airport's recovery."

Preliminary work to support the A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System project started early this year.

Major construction will start in late 2022. The current schedule calls for completion of the new baggage handling system and the connector in late 2025, with final program completion in summer 2026.

In addition to the major terminal improvements, BWI Marshall also is collaborating with Southwest on the airline's new $135 million maintenance facility. The 27-acre site will include a hangar to accommodate up to three Boeing 737 aircrafts and an apron space to accommodate up to eight Southwest Airlines jets, along with associated office and workshop space.