BWI Airport dedicates its art galleries to Maryland's first lady

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Washington/International Thurgood Marshall Airport dedicated its art galleries to First Lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan on Tuesday.

Gov. Larry Hogan discussed the dedication on Twitter.

This afternoon, @BWI_Airport's art galleries were dedicated to the First Lady in honor of her leadership and dedication to the art program at BWI and art education across the state. pic.twitter.com/MRmrciZe2s — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 30, 2022

Hogan said his wife had received the recognition in honor of her leadership and dedication to the art program at BWI as well as for her devotion to art education across Maryland.

"Today's dedication was reflective of the hard work and dedication the First Lady has placed in promoting the artistic talents of Maryland residents and sharing her love of art," Hogan said.

He added that Yumi's support for the state's arts community "will be seen and felt by all Marylanders and visitors as they pass through the busiest airport in the National Capital Region."