How Baltimore's businesses are preparing for first Ravens home game of the season

It's the time we've been waiting for since January. The Ravens are back, and so are fans to cheer them on.

"Seeing all the fans come out and really just being able to enjoy their home team is a feeling like no other," said Ashlynn Cantalupo, a bartender at Wayward Smokehouse in Federal Hill.

"People show up, the energy is high. And it's a good time," said Garrett Koch, manager at MaGerk's.

After a devastating loss to the Bills last week, the Ravens are ready to bring it home for the first time this season, and the fans are ready to welcome them.

First, of course, by stocking up on the latest merch.

"People are excited to come in, looking for some new jerseys, some hats, just about any apparel or accessories. And just getting excited for the first home game," said Marc Terry, owner of Casual Gear.

He says the start of the NFL season is without a doubt his busiest time of year.

People have been flocking to his store at the Marley Station Mall all week in preparation for Sunday's game.

"I think Hamilton jerseys have been number one for us. As well as just lots of new t-shirts have come in and hats," said Terry.

"It's definitely a holiday..."

Over in Fed Hill, bars like Wayward Smokehouse are preparing for the flock expected on Sunday, too.

"We juice a lot of fresh OJ, get a lot of things stocked… I think we also just make sure our energy is at 100 percent, too. Our energy is what the fans are going to feed off of, so we want to make sure that everyone is having a great time," said Cantalupo and her fellow bartender, Nicole Foster.

They say Ravens home games are the busiest days of the year.

The same goes for MaGerk's, where managers say they spend all year preparing for the NFL season.

They say there's no feeling quite like once gameday hits.

"It's definitely a holiday down in Fed Hill. Fed Hill is the place to be when it comes to Ravens home games," said Koch.

"We've been a part of this community for a long time, we've seen a lot of home openers here, and it's just insane, it's really something special," said Cantalupo.

The game will air on CBS at one o'clock on Sunday.