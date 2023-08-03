Busboys and Poets closes Charles Village location
Busboys and Poets has shuttered its Baltimore location after two years.
The restaurant's CEO, Andy Shallal, announced the eatery's closure Wednesday afternoon, telling staff at a meeting "they were losing money on this location," according to former employee Magdelene Jones. A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the employee's account.
... this story by Christina Tkacik continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Busboys and Poets closes Charles Village location
