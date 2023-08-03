Busboys and Poets has shuttered its Baltimore location after two years.

The restaurant's CEO, Andy Shallal, announced the eatery's closure Wednesday afternoon, telling staff at a meeting "they were losing money on this location," according to former employee Magdelene Jones. A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the employee's account.

... this story by Christina Tkacik continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Busboys and Poets closes Charles Village location