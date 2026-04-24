Bus crash shuts down Pentagon Metro Station in Arlington

The Pentagon Metro Station and Transit Center was closed Friday morning after a bus crash, according to transportation officials.

Pentagon Police said they were responding to the collision around 8:19 a.m. near Pentagon South Parking Lot.

Metro Transit Police confirmed the crash, and said it does not involve any of its buses.

"Metro Buses cannot access the station right now and are being rerouted to Pentagon City while the crash is under investigation," a social media post stated.

Officials are encouraging commuters to make alternative travel plans.

There's no word yet of any injuries.