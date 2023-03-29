Budweiser releases Orioles can for Opening Day

The beer can prominently features the club's logo and team colors, along with Baltimore's distinct skyline along the bottom of the can. Budweiser

BALTIMORE -- With Opening Day coming up fast, Budweiser has released a limited-edition Orioles can to enjoy this spring.

The beer can prominently features the club's logo and team colors, along with Baltimore's distinct skyline along the bottom of the can.

The cans can be purchased in participating cities wherever Budweiser is sold, the company said.

The O's are one of 14 participating teams which include the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

The Orioles' Opening Day is April 6 at Camden Yards.

Budweiser is the longest-standing MLB sponsor with a relationship dating back to 1980.