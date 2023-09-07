Broadway director Stevie-Walker Webb named Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Center Stage has appointed a new Artistic Director, Stevie-Walker Webb, the theater announced Thursday.

A Tony Award nominee, and Obie Award-winning director, Walker-Webb has produced on and off Broadway.

Some of his productions include "Ain't No Mo'" on Broadway and at the Public Theater, "Gun & Powder" at Paper Mill Playhouse, and "One In Two" at The New Group, and "Black Odyssey" at Classic Stage. He's also written for the BET comedy, "The Ms. Pat Show"

Walker-Webb says Baltimore is his new creative home.

"From the moment I stepped into the lobby of Baltimore Center Stage, I intuitively knew that I'd found a creative home," Walker-Webb said. "The rich history and undeniable heart of this city is unmatched. Baltimore has long been a cultural beacon, and I'm excited to use my experience and national reach to amplify what makes Baltimore so special."

Walker-Webb will officially begin the role on October 1, taking the place of interim Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin.