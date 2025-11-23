Sunshine breaks through to end the weekend in Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

After a cool start, we'll see some sunshine to close out the weekend. A dry cold front produces a few clouds Sunday, but high pressure building in keeps things quiet. Temperatures will peak near normal the next couple of afternoons.

Drier and brighter

It was a frosty start as overnight temperatures fell below freezing in many neighborhoods. Increased sunshine (mixing with clouds from time to time) warms the area to near-normal temperatures. This afternoon will peak in the mid to upper 50s with a slight breeze. Winds range from 5-15 mph.

A cold front moved nearby, producing clouds later in the morning for the metro areas of Baltimore. High pressure builds in through the day Sunday into Monday. That means quieter and even brighter conditions are expected for both Sunday and on Monday.

Showers ahead of Thanksgiving

Tuesday will start dry for morning commuters and those traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Showers develop late in the morning into the early afternoon. Once the rain moves in, it'll stick around for the rest of the day Tuesday and much of Wednesday, as well. Tuesday appears to produce more in the way of rain vs. Wednesday. The First Alert Weather Team has tagged both Tuesday and Wednesday as possible Alert Days due to potential impacts for holiday travelers.

Any rain on Wednesday afternoon or evening will taper by Thursday morning.

Much colder to end the month

Temperatures will actually spike midweek before a cold front moves through later on Wednesday. Midweek highs will climb into the mid (and possibly upper) 60s. Typically in late November, our normal high temperature is in the mid-50s.

However, once the cold front moves through, it'll be sharply cooler for Thanksgiving and to end the month. High temperatures will only rise into the 40s Thursday into the weekend.

Winds also pick back up this week, especially moving toward the final weekend of the month. You may notice a little extra wind later in the day Wednesday, but by Thursday and Friday, we could have wind gusts over 25 mph.

Gusty winds and colder temperatures bring "wind chill" back into the conversation. We're looking at morning wind chills back down into the 20s Friday and Saturday mornings. Friday appears to be the colder morning of the two, some neighborhoods could wake up feeling like the teens.