Milder weather will remain in Maryland Monday, Tuesday

Marylanders can expect sunshine and clouds to remain overhead for the next few days.

After gusty weather on Sunday, winds have eased substantially to start the work week. Outside of a quick-moving round of rain/wintry mix on Sunday that a few neighborhoods experienced, Sunday was a mostly dry day.

Dry conditions will continue Monday into Tuesday. Both days feature more sun than clouds with high pressure to our south in control of our weather pattern.

Monday will feel like an average mid-January day with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s across much of the state. It will be cooler in the mountains, with an afternoon in the 30s. High pressure will shift, causing our dominant wind direction to also shift to a more southerly flow. That'll bring milder air to Maryland for Tuesday and into Wednesday. On those days, we'll warm closer to 50°.

Potential for wintry weather

A pair of cold fronts will move through Maryland during the middle and late parts of the week. This will bring some more active weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday comes with more clouds and the chance for a few rain showers. The chance of rain continues into the beginning of Thursday. As of Monday morning, Thursday is a possible WJZ First Alert Weather day. Rain looks to change to snow later in the day Thursday, going into early Friday morning.

As of now, this doesn't look like a major impact event in Baltimore due to the current storm track. Some accumulations are still possible Thursday into Friday. The First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on any changes to the storm track and our local impacts here in Maryland.

We are also monitoring another potential wintry impact this upcoming weekend. Again, there is still time to monitor this system, as well.

Colder air returns to Maryland on Thursday with highs in the 30s.