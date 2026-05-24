Break in the rain expected Sunday in Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

Warmer air is slowly pushing back into Maryland after a very chilly (record-setting) day on Saturday. Rain chances remain in the forecast for the coming days.

Rain eases but more on the way

Saturday night into Sunday morning brought a round of heavier rain across parts of the state. As of 8am Sunday, BWI-Marshall Airport had already reported over an inch of rain for the day. The bulk of Sunday's rain has already occurred. The rest of the day looks drier but not completely so. A few light showers are still possible along with some mist or drizzle and cloud cover.

The next wave of rain comes tonight. A warm front is lifting north toward Maryland and it'll be pushing rain back into the state going into Monday morning. Some of these showers could be heavy not only in the morning but as scattered showers move through during the Memorial Day holiday. You'll want to keep an eye on the radar for your plans.

This same front stays nearby through about Thursday before moving a little farther south. That will give high pressure a fighting chance to build in and quiet our weather pattern late in the week.

A few thunderstorms are possible each day.

Total rain through midweek will be lowest in northern zones and potentially closer to 1.5" in some southern parts of the state (including the lower Eastern Shore). Exact totals are to be determined, based on where heavier rain moves through.

Temperatures to climb...slowly

Saturday afternoon set multiple records -- record *cold* high temperatures. According to the National Weather Service office in Sterling, VA (which covers most of Maryland, excluding the Eastern Shore), BWI, the Inner Harbor, Annapolis and Hagerstown all saw the coldest high temperature ever recorded for May 23 (low to mid-50s). All of the previous records were set in 2003.

That won't be happening today. Warmer air is moving in and temperatures Sunday afternoon will be about 10° milder. We will see many neighborhoods in the 60s and 70s.

It's slightly milder on Monday with mid-70s expected in the Baltimore area. A very similiar afternoon comes on Tuesday before some see low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A slight cooldown comes late week as high temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s, which is typical for this time of year.

Along with the warmer temperatures, you'll also notice an uptick in humidity starting on Sunday into Memorial Day. High humidity relief comes on Thursday.

As of now, the final weekend of May looks comfortable and dry.