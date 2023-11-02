Watch CBS News
Local News

BPD seeks public assistance finding woman taken from South Baltimore home by knifepoint

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Thursday evening forecast (11/2/2023)
Derek Beasley has your Thursday evening forecast (11/2/2023) 03:12

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is looking for a 22-year-old woman who was taken at knifepoint, according to authorities.

original-db857b1c-63dd-4fad-8ad1-bf407bf171ee.jpg

Jenifer Perez was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Investigators believe that she was taken by Guillemo Rivera, 31, who allegedly forced her into a black Nissan Sentra bearing the Maryland tag of 3FE3303, according to authorities.

Rivera was reportedly with an unidentified Hispanic male driver, police said.

Anyone who knows the location of Perez is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or 911.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 8:23 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.