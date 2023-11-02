BPD seeks public assistance finding woman taken from South Baltimore home by knifepoint

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is looking for a 22-year-old woman who was taken at knifepoint, according to authorities.

Jenifer Perez was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Investigators believe that she was taken by Guillemo Rivera, 31, who allegedly forced her into a black Nissan Sentra bearing the Maryland tag of 3FE3303, according to authorities.

Rivera was reportedly with an unidentified Hispanic male driver, police said.

Anyone who knows the location of Perez is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or 911.