American ballerina with Maryland ties gets 12-year Russian prison sentence for treason

Ballerina with Maryland ties sentenced to 12 years in Russia prison

Ballerina with Maryland ties sentenced to 12 years in Russia prison

Ballerina with Maryland ties sentenced to 12 years in Russia prison

BALTIMORE-- Russian/American dual citizen Ksenia Karelina, a ballerina who has ties to Maryland, was handed a 12-year prison sentence on Thursday for treason in Russia.

Chris Van Heerden, Karelina's boyfriend, made a desperate plea on CBS Mornings to bring her back to the United States.

"I'm pleading to the American government," Van Heerden said. "I'm not a begging man but I'm begging the American people to help get Ksenia back."

Karelina is originally from Russia but became a U.S. citizen three years ago.

She was detained in Russia while visiting family in January after authorities there discovered she donated $51 to a U.S.-based charity that gives aid to Ukraine.

Her family hoped she would be freed two weeks ago during a major U.S./Russian prisoner swap, but her trial date fell after that exchange.

Karelina had lived in Randallstown in Baltimore County with her then-husband for five years before moving to Los Angeles.

WJZ reached out to her former mother-in-law for comment Thursday.

She referred us to the statements from Van Heerden. However, we spoke to her earlier this month as she pleaded for Karelina's release.

"Treat her as an American citizen. As a beautiful human being," she told WJZ on August 2.

Karelina's boyfriend continues to push for her to be released, saying she's being wrongfully detained.

"This whole trial is bogus, being sentenced to 12 years," Van Heerden said. "I'm trying to make sense of this. She's an American citizen who made a $51.80 donation as an American citizen in Los Angeles, exercising her First Amendment rights."

Karelina's sentence will take effect in 15 days unless there is an appeal.