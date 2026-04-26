Boston Red Sox respond to Alex Cora firing with 5-3 win over Baltimore Orioles

Willson Contreras hit his sixth home run of the season and second in as many games, and the Boston Red Sox responded to the firing of manager Alex Cora with a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Connelly Early (2-1) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in the rubber game victory for Boston, less than 24 hours after the club parted with Cora and five assistants following a 10-17 start to the season.

Ceddanne Rafaela, Marcelo Mayer and Andruw Monasterio also had RBI hits to help Red Sox interim skipper Chad Tracy get a win in his MLB managerial debut.

Zach Kelly retired the last batter of the seventh inning and Garrett Whitlock allowed a run in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Gunnar Henderson hit his ninth home run of the season and drove in two for Baltimore. Samuel Basallo added his fifth homer as the Orioles lost their third series out of four.

Kyle Bradish (1-3) allowed all three of his runs — including Contreras' two-run shot — in his fifth and final inning. Grant Wolfram gave up two more without retiring a batter in the sixth.

Roman Anthony returned to Boston's lineup after missing four games with back issues. Trevor Story missed his first game of the year with an adductor issue but is day-to-day, Tracy said.

Up next

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 4.00 ERA) looks to complete five or more innings for only the third time in six starts when Boston opens a three-game set at Toronto on Monday.

Orioles: After an off day, Shane Baz (0-0, 5.08) resumes his quest for his first wi