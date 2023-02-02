Watch CBS News
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. 

Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. 

The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. 

There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. 

It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on February 2, 2023 / 8:23 AM

