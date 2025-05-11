Bodycam video shows woman driving through roadblock into Maryland street festival

Video obtained by WJZ shows a woman driving through barriers before striking a police officer hours after a propane tank explosion forced a delay of Laurel's Main Street Festival and the cancellation of the parade on Saturday.

The body-camera footage shows the woman, identified as 28-year-old Kai Deberry-Bostick, pulling down caution tape at a roadblock and arguing with an officer.

The woman then hit the officer and briefly drove through a crowd before she was stopped. Deberry-Bostick is facing multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment, according to police.

The officer suffered minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Propane tank explosion was a "negligent accident," mayor says

Laurel, Maryland, Mayor Keith Sydnor said the tank explosion that caused the delayed opening of the Main Street Festival appeared to be a "negligent accident by one of the vendors setting up," according to WUSA9 in Washington, D.C.

City officials said the propane tank explosion happened when a vendor was setting up for Saturday's festival.

A man suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Preakness Festival 150 is this week

A major festival is coming to Baltimore this week to celebrate the Preakness Stakes' 150th running.

Preakness 150 will have performances by Jadakiss, Too $hort, Deborah Cox, rapper D-Nice, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and more.

The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes will be on Saturday, May 17, at Pimlico Race Course. It will be the last race at the course before a major renovation.