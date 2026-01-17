Juvenile killed after fleeing unmarked police vehicle in Howard County

A juvenile has been pronounced dead following a police involved collision that took place in Howard County on Saturday morning.

According to the office of Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, an officer with the Howard County Police Department, driving an unmarked vehicle, was conducting traffic enforcement on Rt. 29, Columbia Pike near Johns Hopkins Road when the accident occurred.

What happened?

At 1:50 a.m., the officer reported seeing a Honda sedan speeding, which he began to pursue.

As the Honda exited onto the eastbound of Rt.32 Patuxent Freeway, the officer caught up to it and turned their police sirens on to initiate a traffic stop.

However, the driver of the Honda refused to pull over.

Instead, the Honda took the exit ramp from Rt. 32 onto Broken Land Parkway, where it immediately crashed into a wooded area, according to police.

The car caught fire shortly after.

Driver pronounced dead on scene

Police say officers attempted to put the fire out until members of the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services arrived.

The juvenile driver of the Honda, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, along with the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the incident.

Police also say the officer involved was equipped with a body-worn camera, in which footage is generally released within 20 business days of the incident.