Body-worn camera footage shows a Baltimore Police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash

BALTIMORE -- Newly released body-worn camera footage shows a police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash in Baltimore's Roland Park earlier this year.

Linda Moss, 74, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. She was killed after the 58-year-old driver—her husband—lost control of it and ultimately struck a tree on March 25.

The body-worn camera footage shows Baltimore Police officers following Daniel Moss as he drove through the city.

He was driving a car that was wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery that took place in Westminster, Maryland.

The pursuit lasted about 10 minutes long and continued across more than four miles of city streets.

During the pursuit, a supervisor could be heard telling one of the officers to stop chasing Moss.

"Back off…keep off," the supervisor said.

"What? It's a [expletive] armed robbery," the officer responded.

Daniel Moss eventually struck a car and then hit a tree, killing Linda Moss.

The officers removed Daniel Moss from the vehicle and handcuffed him.

About two minutes later, they discovered that Linda Moss was trapped in the car.

Medics pronounced her dead at the site of the crash.

Meanwhile, her husband was taken to a local hospital.

So far, no charges have been filed in relation to the police pursuit or the crash.

It will be up to the Office of the Maryland Attorney General to determine whether the officers followed proper procedures.

The Office of the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division will decide whether charges will be filed.