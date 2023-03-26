Police: 74-year-old woman killed in crash following pursuit of robbery suspect in Baltimore

Police: 74-year-old woman killed in crash following pursuit of robbery suspect in Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A 74-year-old woman passenger died in a crash following a pursuit of a robbery suspect Saturday night in North Baltimore, police said.

Officers were searching for a car believed to have been involved in a string of robberies in Westminster.

Police said the car was found in the area of the 1000 block of West North Avenue.

As officers attempted to execute a traffic stop, the driver continued to take off before losing control of the car and crashing along Roland Avenue.

The passenger died at the scene, according to police, and the driver was taken to a hospital in police custody and is expected to survive.

Charges are pending.

The BPD Crash Team, the Special Investigations Response Team, the Office of the Attorney General and Westminster City Police, responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crash Team Investigators at 410-396-2606 or call 911.