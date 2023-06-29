Body recovered from water near Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Police say a female's body was pulled from the water Thursday near Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood.

Officers found a dead, unidentified female in the water when they were sent to the 900 block of Fell Street.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken the body and will attempt to identify the female, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives have assumed control over the body recovery operation, police said.

Anyone who has information about the unidentified female should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.