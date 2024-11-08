Body found in woods near Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A body was found in the woods in West Baltimore near the Park Heights neighborhood Thursday evening, according to police.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Henry G. Parks Jr. Circle around 5:09 p.m. to investigate a call for an unidentified body in the woods.

Homicide units responded and took over the investigation. The medical examiner's officers took the body to identify it and determine the cause of death.

As of September, homicides in Baltimore were down 36%, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.