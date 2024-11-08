Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in woods near Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A body was found in the woods in West Baltimore near the Park Heights neighborhood Thursday evening, according to police. 

Police responded to the 3300 block of Henry G. Parks Jr. Circle around 5:09 p.m. to investigate a call for an unidentified body in the woods.

Homicide units responded and took over the investigation.  The medical examiner's officers took the body to identify it and determine the cause of death.

As of September, homicides in Baltimore were down 36%, according to the Baltimore Police Department. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.