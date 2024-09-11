Watch CBS News
City leaders to discuss crime numbers and prevention at hearing Wednesday

By Amy Kawata

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore city leaders are set to meet today to discuss crime prevention efforts as the city continues to see a significant drop in violent crime.

The City Council's Oversight Committee hearing will include representatives from the Baltimore Police Department and the Mayor's Office of Safety and Engagement.

To date, the Baltimore Police Department reports a 36 percent decrease in homicides compared to the same period last year. As of Tuesday, there have been 135 homicides in 2024, down from 195 at this time in 2023.

Non-fatal shootings have also decreased dramatically, showing a 46 percent reduction compared to last year.

Mayor Brandon Scott has attributed the decline in violent crime to community outreach efforts. The city's gun violence reduction program, "Safe Streets," recently celebrated a milestone with three of its sites - Belvedere, Franklin Square, and Park Heights - going over a year without homicides.

"As we move forward in working with our partners and others... to see how we do many changes and expansion but doing that in a responsible way - learning from the mistakes of the past and allowing the work we are doing now to be sustained," Scott said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

