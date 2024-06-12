Body camera footage shows deadly interaction between suspect and police in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police released body camera video of a shooting that killed a man and injured an officer in South Baltimore last month.

The footage shows multiple angles of the interaction between police and the suspect before the shooting starts.

The deadly encounter started with officers approaching the suspect, Anthony Ferguson, 39, on South Hanover Street around 10:30 pm on May 24. Ferguson was on a break from work, sitting on the stoop of a nearby business.

Police said they wanted to talk to Ferguson, believing he was a suspect in a shooting that happened four days earlier where no one was injured.

The video shows the officers asking for Ferguson's backpack to search for a gun.

Later in the footage, Ferguson stands up and appears to reach for a gun in his waistband. He points it at the officers as they yell for him to stop. Gunfire begins seconds later.

Police say five officers fired 39 shots at Ferguson. He later died at the hospital.

Police believe Ferguson shot at them three times. One of those bullets hit Detective Nicholas Wellems, a 10-year veteran of the department, in the chest. He was wearing a bulletproof vest.

"The bulletproof vest actually saved the officer's life that night because it stopped the round from entering his body," Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Police are still looking into Ferguson's background and whether he was legally allowed to carry a gun.

The shooting is still being investigated by the state Attorney General's Office. All of the officers involved, including the one that was injured, are on administrative leave.