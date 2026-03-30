Body camera video shows deadly Howard County police shooting during mental health call

The Maryland Attorney General's Office released body camera video that shows the moment when Howard County police shot and killed an armed man during a mental health call.

The shooting on March 1 killed 25-year-old Alexander LaMorie, an autistic man who had called for a wellness check, officials said.

The involved officers were identified as 2-year veteran Officer Joel Rodriguez, six-year veteran Officer Cody Bostic and 10-year veteran PFC Joseph Riebau, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

WJZ has reached out to the Howard County Police Officers' Association for a statement.

Fatal police shooting

The shooting took place at Patuxent Commons in Columbia, an apartment complex that includes units for seniors and people with disabilities.

As officers were on their way to the scene, they spoke to LaMorie, who threatened to harm himself. A first responder was heard in the dispatch audio saying, "We were speaking with a caller on the phone. He began making suicidal statements."

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they were seen in the body camera video going to LaMorie's unit, where they failed to find him. Two officers then began searching the building before they received a report on the radio that a suspect was coming at officers with a knife, video showed.

The officers encountered LaMorie outside, armed with a knife. In the video, they are heard giving LaMorie several commands to drop the knife. However, LaMorie continues to walk toward the officers with the knife, the video shows.

In the video, LaMorie is heard saying, "I don't care. I don't want to live anymore, I want to be free of my pain, man."

An officer responds, saying, "It'll get better, man. I'm telling you it can get better."

As LaMorie continues walking toward the officers, one notes that they are being cornered as their backs are against a wall.

The officers then fire several shots, hitting LaMorie and causing him to fall to the ground. They continue commanding LaMorie to drop the knife as they begin providing first aid.

A knife was recovered near LaMorie's body, according to the Attorney General's office.

LaMorie's family calls for answers

LaMorie's family called his death "senseless and callous," and said in a statement that they were struggling to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

"Alex was a kind, loving, and enthusiastic person, and a bright light in the community," his family said. "While Alex faced challenges related to his autism, he was able to function with it in his daily life and refused to be hampered by it."

The family said LaMorie had previously shared his experience dealing with grief and autism in online videos with the help of his mother, an author and grief counselor.

LaMorie was one of the first people chosen to live in Patuxent Commons, and his family said, "He was excited to be a part of the Patuxent Commons Community, which is full of caring and support for people with autism."

LaMorie's family also described him as an advocate for others with autism, and said he gave presentations and appeared on panels to help others experiencing grief and loss.

Howard County leaders push for change

Following the shooting, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and County Police Chief Gregory Der vowed to improve police responses and said training is a priority.

Ball said nearly 80% of police officers in the county are certified with specialized intervention training, which focuses on individuals with autism and other disabilities. The county executive noted that the county has received more than 5,000 mental health calls in the past five years, where an individual threatens to harm themselves.

"Moving forward, here in Howard County, we will forge even closer partnerships among law enforcement, disability advocates, mental health professionals, and members of our neurodivergent community to identify meaningful ways to learn and grow," Ball said.

Ball also said the county is looking to expand its police resources to add more non-lethal options, including "additional tasers so our officers have more alternatives when facing dangerous and unpredictable circumstances."

Anyone in need of emotional support is encouraged to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.