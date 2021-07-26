BMW Championship: What To Know About PGA Tour's Visit To Caves Valley Golf Club

(CBS Baltimore) -- The BMW Championship is the second round of the FedExCup Playoffs. The PGA Tour's 70 top players, in terms of points, will play for a chance at the Tour Championship and a prize of $15 million. Only the top 30 will advance. Dustin Johnson is the reigning FedExCup champion.

It's too soon to preview the tournament. But here are some specifics for attending and enjoying the event:

When: August 26-29, 2021

Where: Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD

Tickets: $30 - $900, more info available here

Parking And Transportation:

There will be no public parking near Caves Valley Golf Club. Spectator parking will be available at Metro Centre at Owings Mills (G-Lot). Vehicle pre-registration, at a cost of $20, is required. It can be purchased with a ticket or separately, but not on-site. Free shuttle service will be available from the Metro Centre parking area to the tournament.

Attendees may also take Metro SubwayLink to the Owings Mills stop. From there, they can walk 0.3 miles to the Metro Centre lot, where shuttle service will be available.

Rideshare accommodations will also be made, with drop-offs and pick-ups to occur at 11634 Park Heights Avenue in Owings Mills. Rideshare drivers should arrive on the northbound side of the road and pass through the checkpoint at Caves Road. Attendees can then walk the 0.5 miles to the event.

About The Course:

Caves Valley Golf Club opened in 1991. The exclusive club was established to attract major business executives to the area. Membership is limited to 600 people and only available through invitation. Members have included Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr., and businessman Michael Bloomberg.

The original course, designed by Tom Fazio, was a par-71 that played through the rolling hills of Maryland. It measured 6,974 yards. The Club hosted the U.S. Senior Open in 2002, the International Crown in 2014, and the Constellation Senior Players Championship in 2017. It has never before hosted a PGA Tour event.

Caves Valley was recently upgraded to meet the demands of the modern player. Still a par-71, it now measures 7,226 yards. New bunkers and teeing grounds were created, with difficulty added to the rough.