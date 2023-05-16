Watch CBS News
Bird season: Ravens, Orioles players swap jerseys

BALTIMORE - Baltimore sports unite!

Members of the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles swapped jerseys ahead of Tuesday's Orioles game at Camden Yards.

Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey and Geno Stone traded jerseys with Orioles' Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez and Gunnar Henderson prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Orioles (26-15) are looking to bounce back from Monday's 9-5 loss.

