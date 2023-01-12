Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are set to perform at M&T Bank Stadium in October, officials said Thursday.

The artists make their stop in Baltimore on Saturday, October 7. Tickets will be on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.

Billy Joel, a six-time Grammy award-winner, is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist, according to his website. Some of his hits include "Uptown Girl," "Just The Way You Are" and "The Longest Time."

A member of Fleetwood Mac since 1974, Stevie Nicks has garnered eight Grammy Award nominations. With Fleetwood Mac, she won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978 for Rumours.

Both artists are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, with Nicks holding the distinction of being the first woman to be inducted twice - once as a member of Fleetwood Mac, and again as a solo artist.

The Baltimore Ravens teased the announcement Monday, building up anticipation for the show.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown were joined by representatives from Live Nation and the Maryland Stadium Authority for the announcement.