Baltimore City court denies BGE's contempt motion against whistleblowers

Baltimore court denies motion by BGE to hold whistleblower in contempt

A Baltimore City Circuit Court denied Baltimore Gas and Electric's motion to hold former whistleblowers and their attorneys in contempt of court.

BGE filed the contempt motion after former employees alleged that a former employee at the company falsified gas pipeline inspection records over a span of four years.

The allegations were detailed in a report by the Maryland Public Service Commission.

BGE files contempt motion

What did the whistleblowers allege?



In December 2024, a group of former BGE employees petitioned for the PSC to intervene in BGE's first multi-year rate proposal.

They alleged that a construction inspector regularly skipped field inspections, submitted false reports, and was not held accountable by management.

The PSC denied the petition but launched an investigation into the whistleblowers' concerns.

In an April 11 report, the PSC said it concluded BGE failed to adequately investigate or remediate potentially compromised infrastructure, risking public safety and potentially charging ratepayers for work that was never properly done.

BGE denies claims of compromised safety



BGE disputed multiple claims made in the report, saying that the employee's actions did not jeopardize the safety of the company's gas distribution system.

According to BGE, only one falsified report was submitted by the employee and that there was not a pattern of falsified records.

"BGE said there were no falsified reports submitted in 2023, contrary to the PSC's report. According to the company, the former employee's disciplinary action in 2023 was taken due to his 'underperformance in the number of audits BGE verified he conducted,'" the company said in a statement after the PSC's report.