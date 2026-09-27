BGE sends crews to New Jersey to help restore power after nor'easter

Thirty Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) line workers and support personnel from Maryland traveled to New Jersey to help restore power to thousands of residents impacted by this weekend's nor'easter.

BGE crews left for Glassboro, New Jersey, on Sunday to assist crews from Exelon utility Atlantic City Electric.

"Mutual assistance allows for the sharing of labor, equipment, and other resources during emergencies," a BGE spokesperson said.

The powerful nor'easter brought heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to parts of the East Coast, including New York and New Jersey.

Residents in coastal communities in New York and New Jersey were seen paddling through flooded neighborhoods in kayaks and canoes, while vehicles were submerged in water.

Tens of thousands of people across the Northeast remained without power Sunday morning, including more than 40,000 in New York and about 30,000 in Connecticut, according to PowerOutage.us.

In Maryland, the storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and high surf to the Eastern Shore. It also forced the cancellation of the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, which featured several major performers.