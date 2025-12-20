Baltimore residents rally against BGE rate hikes, demanding public utility options

On Saturday, Baltimore residents, energy justice organizers, and elected officials rallied at City Hall to protest utility rate hikes, utility debt, and shutoffs by Baltimore Gas and Electric.

Yet, protesters weren't just opposing BGE; they were also campaigning for a publicly controlled utility that they say would create some competition and help lower rates.

"The people of Baltimore City and the county as well are fed up with the rate hikes and the shut-offs and the utility debt…and the monopoly that BGE has over the city is how they're able to exploit us in that way," said Angela Clark of the Sunrise Movement Baltimore.

Over the past year, Baltimore-area residents and business owners have raised concerns about their skyrocketing BGE bills. Diedre Gross of Parkville showed WJZ her shut-off notice earlier this week...

"Sometimes it's more than rent," Diedre Gross, a Parkville resident, reported. "That's not good."

According to the Maryland Public Interest Research Group, gas delivery rates included in your BGE bill have increased by 246% since 2010, and electric delivery rates have increased by 92%.

A spokesperson for BGE said in a statement to WJZ, rising energy costs are due to factors beyond BGE's control, and the company is focused on helping customers manage costs through assistance programs, energy efficiency options, and payment plans.

"We don't have to play this game..."

On Saturday, Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway told protestors it doesn't have to be this way.

"We don't have to play this game, we don't have to be victims to the system…there's another option, there's a democratic option, an American option, and it's called public power," Conway said.

He and energy justice advocates say the push for public power in Baltimore begins with state lawmakers in Annapolis.

"This is our first event, really for the public power campaign. We're hoping to get more momentum going for the legislative session going into January and letting BGE know that we're out here and we're coming for them," Clark added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BGE stated they would continue working with customers, community partners, and regulators to ensure progress on energy issues keeps affordability front and center.