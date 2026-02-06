Union slams BGE for firing members while keeping contractors, citing contract violation

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, announced layoffs affecting dozens of union members, according to a statement from the IEBW Local 410.

On Friday, the union posted to Facebook announcing that BGE will lay off 47 of their bargaining unit members, while keeping contractors on the job doing the same work as union members.

"Under Article 13.01 of our Collective Bargaining Agreement, the rules on using contractors are clear. That language is there to protect our work from being handed off or replaced like this," the union wrote. Laying off experienced, qualified union members and leaving contractors in place is a direct violation of those protections."

Profits over people

The union claims the company is protecting its high profits, rather than prioritizing skilled union labor.

"Recent reports show BGE and Exelon posting strong earnings, hundreds of millions in profits for BGE alone in recent quarters, while ratepayers face rising costs and our members face job losses," the statement alleges. "Prioritizing contractors over our dedicated workforce threatens not only our jobs but also system reliability and long-term costs for customers."

The report went on to declare that reducing the city's power grid workforce would have a direct impact on residents.

"Reducing these skilled workers jeopardizes faster response times, public safety, and the overall reliability of the system during emergencies. That puts people, homes, and property at greater risk," the statement read.

How to lower your energy bill

The move also comes as Marylanders report their energy bills at the highest levels they've seen.

On Jan. 1, 2026, BGE gas rates increased by 4.2 cents, and its electric distribution increased by 0.1 cents, impacting energy bills for homeowners and business owners in Maryland.

According to BGE, due to cold temperatures, heating normally accounts for more than 40% of customer energy use.

BGE suggests taking the following steps to reduce energy usage: