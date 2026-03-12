Baltimore City Council to discuss impact of rising gas bills

The Baltimore City Council will discuss skyrocketing gas bills during a hearing Thursday evening, after it was postponed last month.

It comes as many residents continue to raise concerns about unaffordable Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) bills.

During the hearing, the Committee of the Whole will review BGE's pipeline inspection procedures and other operations that could be increasing costs for residents.

Cty Council President Zeke Cohen is also expected to testify in support of House Bill 1532, an amendment that would end the use of forecasted test years. The process allows utilities to raise their rates based on projected spending before the cost is incurred.

In January, a spokesperson for BGE said the increases were due to work being done on the company's system to "keep it safe and up-to-date for our 1.3 million electric and 700,000 gas customers."

So far this year, BGE has raised its electric and gas supply rates multiple times, including at the beginning of March.

In January, BGE's average electric bill increased by $1.07 a month, and the average gas bill increased by $2.65 per month.

Rates increased again in February due to a Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC)-approved reconciliation increase that resulted in a 3.5-cent increase in gas rates and a .1-cent increase in electric rates.

The PSC approved a partial increase, calling BGE's initial request for more than $150 million "egregiously excessive."

BGE's rates have increased by about 10% since the company was acquired by Exelon in 2012, according to the Maryland Office of the People's Counsel.

The hearing will take place at City Hall around 5:30 p.m.