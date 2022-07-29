Ben & Jerry's will be serving free dessert to the dogs of Baltimore in July

BALTIMORE -- Ben & Jerry's is bringing its Doggie Desserts Pup Culture Tour to Baltimore.

Doggie sweet treats will be available to dogs and their owners during the last week of July.

People can bring their best four-legged friends to such places as the Patterson Park Observatory and Monument City Brewery.

There will even be a dog-friendly boat ride when the tour pairs up with Baltimore Water Taxi and a doggie beach party with doggie pools.

Patterson Park Observatory Doggie Ice Cream Social

July 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27 S. Patterson Park Avenue.

Ben & Jerry's and the Dogs of Charm City crew will offer people an exclusive peek inside the observatory thanks to Friends of Patterson Park.

Monument City Brewery Doggie Bash

July 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1 N Haven Street.

One of Baltimore's oldest breweries is hosting B&J in partnership with DOCC stop by for live music, games, and food from Ekiben food truck.

Fells Point Takeover with Baltimore Water Taxi

July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 901 S Broadway.

Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts Pup Culture Tour will offer free samples. After people grab their treats, they can join Baltimore Water Taxi for a dog-friendly boat ride at 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.

Sandlot Doggie Cool Down Beach Party with Dogs of Charm City

July 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1299 Dock Street.

Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts will offer free treats to pooches. People can sip on cocktails from Bar Movement while their pets enjoy doggie pools courtesy of Dogs of Charm City. There is a $5 cover (card only) that comes with a welcome cocktail at the door!