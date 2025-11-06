Beloved UnWined on the Water restaurant in Cecil County damaged by fire

A beloved seafood restaurant in Cecil County suffered a total loss after catching fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded around 1:40 a.m. to the UnWined on the Water restaurant in Elkton, which was engulfed in flames.

Dozens of firefighters from the Singerly Fire Company and surrounding fire departments spent more than two hours getting the fire under control.

Investigators said there was more than $1 million in damage.

History of UnWined on the Water

The restaurant was opened in March 2020 by John Bragg, according to an article in the Chesapeake Bay Magazine. It was the second UnWined on the Water that he opened, after the first one in North East was damaged by fire two years earlier.

This UnWined on the Water opened its doors to customers on the same day that then-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan closed state restaurants because of COVID-19, the article states.

The article continues to say that UnWined on the Water survived with take-out orders until it officially opened later that year.

The restaurant also became a popular dining spot because of its scenic views.

Bragg is quoted as saying, "UnWined on the Water is surrounded on three sides by water, and from any table, you get beautiful views."

Support for UnWined on the Water

People in the community showed their support for UnWined on the Water with posts on their Facebook page.

"If anyone can bounce back from this, it's you all," one person said.

The restaurant was also known for its live music.

"We absolutely love playing this venue; the owners, staff, and patrons are always top-notch and welcoming," another person said.

Many of the commenters said they hope the owners can rebuild the restaurant.

"This is devastating, and I'm definitely looking forward to the day you reopen your doors," a commenter said.