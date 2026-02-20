Baltimore County police solve 2024 New Year's homicide

Baltimore County police announced the arrest of a man in connection with a 2024 homicide on Friday.

According to officials, 27-year-old Quevin Pixola was responsible for the murder of Jose Caceres-Santos, a 33-year-old who was found dead on the side of a road on New Year's Day.

What happened?

On January 1, 2024, crews from the Baltimore County Police Department (BaCoPD) were dispatched to the area of Bel Air Road in Kingsville for word of a body lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

A traveling motorist had reportedly called the tip into the police.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered Caceres-Santos with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The charges

Pixola-Lara has been charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder, and is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

In a statement, BaCoPD thanked the FBI Baltimore Field Office, the Transnational Anti-Gang Task Force (TAG) — Guatemala, and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for help with the investigation, apprehension, and extradition of Pixola.