Homicide investigation underway after person found unconscious in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious in Baltimore County Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 10,000 block of Belair Rd around 8:25 a.m. on January 1 for reports of an unconscious person.

When they arrived, they found the victim dead with obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers