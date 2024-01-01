Watch CBS News
Local News

Homicide investigation underway after person found unconscious in Baltimore County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your New Year's Day news roundup | January 1, 2024
Here's your New Year's Day news roundup | January 1, 2024 01:33

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious in Baltimore County Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 10,000 block of Belair Rd around 8:25 a.m. on January 1 for reports of an unconscious person.

When they arrived, they found the victim dead with obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers  

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 11:57 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.