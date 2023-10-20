Behind-the-scenes look at the turf transformation at M&T Bank Stadium

Behind the scenes of a turf transformation at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - After three straight road games, the Ravens will be back at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

It's the same home, but a different home "turf."

If it's done right, you won't notice what's changed/

But WJZ got a behind-the-scenes look at a major turf transformation that took place while the Ravens were away.

As much as the Ravens wish to protect their pristine grass, the field, in all of its lush, green glory, goes through planned punishment.

This fabulous field, new to start the season, hosted just two Ravens games.

But as the song goes, "Only the Good Die Young."

On October 7, the field was covered with temporary flooring to hold tons of metal staging, lighting gear and amplifiers, and seating for thousands.

Not for the Ravens but for Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks.

After the "Piano Man" hit his final note, and the concert ended, the once beautiful Bermuda grass field was stressed, stomped, and eventually stripped, and all of the sod was removed.

There was nothing but dirt and dust where lush green once lived.

Then, enter an Army of men and machines to transplant new sod hauled in from the south.

"This sod was brought up from Charlotte, North Carolina," said head groundskeeper Sean Kauffman. "It was harvested almost 24 hours ago, set on a truck, driven up here. Thankfully, they didn't have any bad weather during the harvest or ahead of harvest, so the sod came in relatively dry."

And the work is relatively quick.

Don't blink, just two days to put in a brand new football field, cut and placed like a giant puzzle, 56-thousand square feet of sod.

"So what they're doing, they're cutting in this last strip that didn't quite fit with the width that we had," Kauffman said. "So they had to lay the sod, cut some of that off and now they're pulling it in place."

This team did its work so the Ravens and their opponents could do their work on a "new" field now fit for NFL football.

"You want to provide the players from both sides the best possible surface you can, so that process starts here," Kauffman said.

Lamar Jackson said the grass at M&T Bank Stadium is the best surface in the league.

He will step onto that new best surface this weekend.

The Ravens are happy to be home after playing on artificial turf in London, a surface players say is unfit and dangerous to play on.