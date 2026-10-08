Beautiful weather ahead of possible Isaias impacts Sunday

Comfortable, dry, and nice weather continue through Saturday. Sunday is a Possible First Alert Weather Day.

Winning weather stretch continues in Baltimore

The workweek continues to gradually warm, with abundant sunshine on Thursday. Another push of cooler air arrives late Thursday, into Friday behind a dry cold front. Expect a breezy and warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

We finish off the workweek with a fantastic Friday. Plan on sunshine and near-normal afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s.

Isaias to bring rainy, breezy weather to Maryland Sunday

Hurricane Isaias is expected to continue strengthening Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions remain favorable for the storm to strengthen into a category 2 hurricane by Friday morning.

Isaias will likely make landfall sometime early Saturday morning as a weakening, but formidable hurricane. The most likely landfall location will be somewhere between the Mississippi coastline to the western Florida panhandle.

Once onshore, the storm will weaken, but also expand in size as it moves due north and its forward motion accelerates. Saturday is the WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 70s, with a dry forecast. Clouds increase throughout the day Saturday, but weather conditions remain dry for any outdoor activities.

The remnants of Isaias will impact our area late Saturday night and continuing through Sunday; a possible First Alert Weather Day. While severe weather and direct tropical impacts are not expected in Maryland, moderate to heavy rainfall will impact Sunday plans. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for future updates on the timeline, track, and possible impacts from this storm.

While Sunday's outdoor plans may be a wash with the upcoming wet weather, the rainfall does look beneficial for our ongoing drought situation. Early estimates indicate most of central and eastern Maryland will receive anywhere between 0.50" and 1.50" of rain. This means the ground will absorb this rain like a sponge and any flooding issues should be isolated and/or minor.

Monday morning starts showery, but dries out during the afternoon and evening as the storm departs. Tuesday turns briefly warmer with highs near 80°. A spotty shower late Tuesday will help bring in classic, cool, and crisp fall weather for Wednesday.