Beautiful spring weather across Maryland ahead of showers

After a nice, but chilly weekend, temperatures are about to rebound to spring and even summer-like levels. The nicest weather days will be Monday and Tuesday.

Much needed showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday ahead and along a cold front. While the showers will be worthy of an umbrella, unfortunately rainfall totals aren't looking too impressive to help out our severe drought situation.

Superb spring weather headed to Maryland through Tuesday

The area of high pressure that delivered us a chilly, but nice weekend has made its move to our south and east. This change in position will allow a warmer and breezy weather setup over the next few days. Temperatures will head into the middle to upper 70s Monday afternoon and into the middle to upper 80s Tuesday afternooon.

Monday will be a top notch spring weather day. After early morning chilly temperatures in the 40s and low 50s, get ready for weather perfection during the midday and afternoon hours. With a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the middle 70s in and round Baltimore, upper 70s north and west of the Baltimore Beltway, and lower 70s along the shorelines of Chesapeake Bay.

Plan on a gusty southwest wind throughout this Monday with frequent gusts 20 to 25 mph through the early evening hours.

A weak disturbance will cross the area this evening bringing a few extra clouds and the possibility of a stray sprinkle or shower. Most neighborhoods will stay dry and warm this evening. Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will be much milder in the mid to upper 50s with a southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday feels like summer across much of Maryland. Winds will be even higher out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. These warm winds combined with mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to soar well into the 80s. Highs will top out in the middle 80s in Baltimore City, upper 80s north and west of the Baltimore Beltway, and upper 70s to lower 80s along Chesapeake Bay.

Showers likely Wednesday into Thursday, minimal help for drought

A strong cold front will approach from the northwest Wednesday morning. Ahead of it, southwesterly winds will allow for a mild and comfortable start to the day with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers or even a period of steadier rain will develop Wednesday morning providing for a wet morning commute in spots. This first batch of showers and rain should exit by early afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday will still be seaonably mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Behind the cold front, another batch of showers is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. This time the air will have a raw and chilly feel as temperatures will fall into the 50s and remain there much of the time. Expect occasional showers throughout Thursday, but the day is not looking like a washout. The rain intensity should be light to occasionally moderate. Early estimates indicate that the area will receive less than a half an inch of rain between the two batches of showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Fantastic Friday, Mother's Day Weekend weather

Friday is looking like a breezy beauty with plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northewest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mother's Day Weekend overall is looking decent. Saturday will be the cloudier day with the chance of a passing shower or two, but the day won't be a washout. Highs should top out around 70°.

At this time, Mother's Day looks to be the pick of the weekend. WIth a partly to mostly sunny sky, highs should climb into the middle 70s. The weather during the day Sunday looks dry and comfortably warm for any outdoor activities like brunch or a walk.

We'll have to keep a close eye on Sunday as another disturbance arriving from the west may try to bring in showers Sunday night. If this system arrives any faster, we may be dealing with some showers as early as Mother's Day afternoon. Right now guidance keeps most of the shower activity after sunset, but keep checking back for updates.