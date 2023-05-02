Bear spotted roaming on installation at NSA Bethesda

BALTIMORE - A bear was spotted roaming Sunday night on the installation at the Naval Support Activity in Bethesda.

There were also similar reports in Kensington and Chevy Chase.

UPDATE, 1230, 01MAY23: Bear on NSA Bethesda – We are monitoring for any additional reports of a bear that was spotted on the installation Sunday night around 10 p.m. Based on public news reports of similar incidents in Kensington and Chevy Chase, the bear appears to be moving through the general geographic area. If the bear doesn’t move on, NSA Bethesda will work on a solution to safely remove it. It appears to be on a nocturnal schedule, taking advantage of late hours to rummage through sources of trash and refuse when there are few/no people around to threaten it. To discourage its presence please ensure all dumpsters in your area are closed. If you spot it, please DO NOT APPROACH IT. Report it to installation security forces - from a base landline, call 777, or from your cellphone, call 301-295-0999. (Video courtesy of NSF Sgt. Sanjo Bello) Posted by Naval Support Activity Bethesda on Monday, May 1, 2023

"The bear appears to be moving through the general geographic area," NSA Bethesda said in a social media post. "If the bear doesn't move on, NSA Bethesda will work on a solution to safely remove it."

The bear was seen on video rummaging through trash and refuse.

"To discourage its presence, please ensure all dumpsters in your area are closed. If you spot it, please DO NOT APPROACH IT," NSA Bethesda warned.