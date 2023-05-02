Bear spotted roaming on installation at NSA Bethesda

BALTIMORE - A bear was spotted roaming Sunday night on the installation at the Naval Support Activity in Bethesda.
There were also similar reports in Kensington and Chevy Chase.
"The bear appears to be moving through the general geographic area," NSA Bethesda said in a social media post. "If the bear doesn't move on, NSA Bethesda will work on a solution to safely remove it."
The bear was seen on video rummaging through trash and refuse.
"To discourage its presence, please ensure all dumpsters in your area are closed. If you spot it, please DO NOT APPROACH IT," NSA Bethesda warned.
CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.
