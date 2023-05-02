Watch CBS News
Local News

Bear spotted roaming on installation at NSA Bethesda

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A bear was spotted roaming Sunday night on the installation at the Naval Support Activity in Bethesda.

There were also similar reports in Kensington and Chevy Chase.

UPDATE, 1230, 01MAY23: Bear on NSA Bethesda – We are monitoring for any additional reports of a bear that was spotted on the installation Sunday night around 10 p.m. Based on public news reports of similar incidents in Kensington and Chevy Chase, the bear appears to be moving through the general geographic area. If the bear doesn’t move on, NSA Bethesda will work on a solution to safely remove it. It appears to be on a nocturnal schedule, taking advantage of late hours to rummage through sources of trash and refuse when there are few/no people around to threaten it. To discourage its presence please ensure all dumpsters in your area are closed. If you spot it, please DO NOT APPROACH IT. Report it to installation security forces - from a base landline, call 777, or from your cellphone, call 301-295-0999. (Video courtesy of NSF Sgt. Sanjo Bello)

Posted by Naval Support Activity Bethesda on Monday, May 1, 2023

"The bear appears to be moving through the general geographic area," NSA Bethesda said in a social media post. "If the bear doesn't move on, NSA Bethesda will work on a solution to safely remove it."

The bear was seen on video rummaging through trash and refuse.

"To discourage its presence, please ensure all dumpsters in your area are closed. If you spot it, please DO NOT APPROACH IT," NSA Bethesda warned.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 12:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.