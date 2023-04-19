Woman warns of puppy scams after online close-call

BALTIMORE — A woman from Howard County said she was targeted by a scammer trying to sell her a puppy.

Recently retired Ruth Prettyman Dumont is looking for new furry friend.

She thought she found one online, but learned the offer was too good to be true.

"They wouldn't talk to me on the phone," Prettyman Dumont said. "It was texting and that's one of the big clues."

She said the seller was offering her a pure bred Pomeranian or chihuahua pup for a majorly discounted price of $300.

"They run anywhere from $800 to $1500 to $2500," Prettyman Dumont said. "If the price is too good, it's probably not legit."

Ruth said the seller was also trying to get her to pay upfront, first asking for $50.

"I said, 'No. I don't trust this,'" Prettyman Dumont said. "And, she said, 'Alright $25.'"

She didn't give the seller any money.

She said tried calling them, but the call didn't go through. She also checked out the address the seller gave her and learned it was a vacant home.

The Better Business Bureau said you should never pay for a dog without seeing it in person. The agency said to do your research on the seller and what they're offering.

Another way to avoid scams is by adopting from local shelters, like BARCS in South Baltimore. Their animals are already spayed and neutered and are up to date on their shots.

"We take in 10,000 plus animals a year," BARCS Assistant Director of Communications Noelle Patterson said. "This means we have to take in every animal that comes through our doors so we can very quickly run out of space."

BARCS is open seven a week for adoptions. It cost $75 to adopt. Fees are waived every Wednesday. For more information, you can visit the BARCS website.