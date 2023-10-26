BARCS looking to reach fundraising goal at BARCStoberfest amid "financial crisis"

BALTIMORE -- The 19th annual BARCStoberfest will be held this weekend in Patterson Park, and organizers say they're $120,000 away from their goal.

Barcstoberfest is a dog-friendly fundraising festival in support of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), the largest companion animal shelter in Maryland.

The event held on October 28, will benefit over 11,000 homeless animals and is filled with fun activities for all ages.

BARCS said it is "facing a financial crisis this year with our huge intakes and doubled medical expenses," and urges residents to enjoy the fun and help raise funds.

BARCS is an open-admission shelter that takes in every animal in need. It has nixed adoption fees multiple times this year to keep up with what it has called "record-breaking" intakes, something shelters nationwide are experiencing.

"There's fun 'fur' the whole family at BARCStoberfest," BARCS said. Here's what's happening:

5K + 1-Mile Walk or Run

Both these walks will begin at 9 a.m. Those interested in running will need to register through Charm City Run or www.BARCStoberfest.org.

The $50 entree fee includes the 2023 BARCStober T-shirt, dog bandana, and Charm City Run numbered bib.

Barkin Beer Garden

This event will begin at 9:30 am, following the two charity walks.

The picnic-style venue will host live music and more than a dozen local adult-beverage vendors. Several non-alcoholic options and snacks will be offered as well.

Attendees have the choice to leave their picnic blankets behind to donate to the animals at the shelter.

Family-Friendly Festival

The festival will host a variety of events for children and pets including a "Howl-O-Ween" pet costume contest; yoga with your pup; "Treats or Treats" trick-or-treating game for kids and pets; talented face painters; story time from local children's book authors, food trucks; and a pet-centric shopping market.

BARCS' fundraising goal this year is $350,000 for 10% of their operating budget.

"While the festival is free to the public, we encourage attendees to create fundraising teams ahead of time at www.BARCStoberfest.org—and, of course, bring a generous heart to the event!" BARCS said.

For more information on BARCStoberfest and the day-of-schedule click here.