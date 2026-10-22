Court strikes down Harford County's attempt to ban controversial book from high schools

A controversial book will stay in Harford County high schools after a lengthy legal battle, a judge ruled Thursday.

Harford County Judge Yolanda Curtin deliberated for two hours and decided the book, "Flamer," should remain on school library shelves.

The coming-of-age story is set in the 1990s and explores themes of masculinity and homophobia.

The banned book debate

The illustrated novel has been in question in the district since a parent sought its removal back in November 2024. Attorneys said the parent believed the book "plants seeds in the minds of children."

Author Mike Curato, who held a sold-out discussion amid the controversy, said the book is about a teenage boy who navigates friendships, bullies and a boy he can't stop thinking about. He said it aims to help young people as they go through difficult times and those trying to find themselves.

Per school district policies, the book was reviewed by the county's reconsideration committee, which is made up of nine people, including teachers and staff, parents, students and community members. After an extensive review, which included training on state law, reading the book and discussing its merits, the committee decided unanimously to keep the book in Harford County high schools.

However, parents said the county school board voted to ban the book anyway during a closed-door session last June after public appeals. This was the first book to be removed by the district after it created a process to review books that had been flagged by concerned parents.

Parents appealed the school board's decision to the state board of education. Last fall, the state sided with the reconsideration committee and said the decision to remove the book was arbitrary, reinstating it in high school libraries.

The school board then filed for an administrative appeal in front of a circuit court judge.

The judge's ruling

In Thursday's ruling, Curtin criticized the county school board and said it didn't follow its own policies and procedures. In addition, the judge said the "collective wisdom of the board" is not enough to overturn the reconsideration committee's review.

Maryland's Freedom to Read Act states that material cannot be removed from school libraries based on political, religious or personal views.

The judge said the school board inserted its own opinions into the decision, and thus acted arbitrarily and illegally.

This is the first time the state's Freedom to Read Act has been challenged in court, making this a precedent-setting case.

Community reacts to ruling

Outside court, some parents and community advocates celebrated the judge's decision, saying it is important to give children diverse reading materials. Advocates from Together We Will Harford County called the ruling a win for children in the school district.

"There are procedures and processes put in place, and qualified people were chosen to review these books. They are qualified. They are trained. They know exactly what they need to do. They do not take this responsibility lightly," parent Leslie Thompson said. "And for the BOE to decide that they have disagreements with that group based on their own ideals is unacceptable."

Moms for Liberty Harford County, however, opposed the book, and said it supports "wholesome books" in school libraries.

"Some Middle Schools have Flamer in the libraries. We don't want material for young minds that is heavy on sexuality and foul language. The libraries have so many better options to choose from than books that advocate for sexuality and filthy language," the organization said in a statement before the hearing.

Carol Bruce, who currently sits on the Harford County Board of Education, was in court Thursday. She voted to keep the book in school libraries when it came before the board in July 2025. She said this review process took too long and cost the district too much money, though she did not put an exact dollar amount on the cost.

WJZ has reached out to School Board President Lauren Paige for comment and we are waiting for a response. It's unclear if the county school board will appeal this decision.