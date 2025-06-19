Baltimore's Reginald F. Lewis Museum celebrates Black History on Juneteenth

Baltimore's Reginald F. Lewis Museum celebrated its 20th anniversary and Juneteenth as part of this year's Day of Jubilee celebration.

Museum staff said roughly 4,000 people registered for the event.

"What this says to me is that people are interested, not only in learning Black History, but in protecting Black History," said Terri Lee Freeman, the president of the museum.

There was also a block party outside on Lombard Street with several vendors.

Celebrating Juneteenth at the Lewis Museum

Visitors said they were fortunate to learn about Black History and recognize the progress that has been made so far.

"It means a lot to get out and become a part of whatever's happening in the community," said visitor Jenean Wise.

Wise and her family are part of the thousands of people who stopped by the Reginald F. Lewis Museum on Thursday. She said she made it her mission to expose her nephew, Waylen, to history.

"I wanted to make sure that he got a look at some Black art," Wise said. "I wanted to make sure that he was around other children who were learning."

The museum's Day of Jubilee included live music, local food trucks, panel discussions, line dancing, poetry, film screenings, hands-on children's activities, community organizations, and a collaborative mural activity.

"We have a community mural that we are putting together," said Freeman. "We need it to be colored in."

Freeman said, most importantly, it's about teaching people the story of Juneteenth.

"Also, to understand why it's so important to pass these stories down," Freeman said.

Awanya Anglin-Brodie, the president of the National Council of Negro Women's Greater Baltimore Section, had a table outside to greet attendees at the event.

"It's phenomenal when we get to celebrate us, us as a people," said Anglin-Brodie. "Juneteenth is a day of pride. It's a day of remembrance, and it's American history, most importantly."

Honoring Reginald F. Lewis

This celebration is two-fold as the museum recognizes its 20th anniversary. They're honoring the museum's namesake, Reginald F. Lewis.

"We want people to understand who he was," Freeman said. "A son of Baltimore who did very well for himself as the first Black billionaire on Wall Street."

Though the event was free, the museum encouraged visitors to honor its 20th anniversary by making a $20 donation or more to support the museum's mission.

Freeman said that the Lewis Museum staff will have a pop-up location at AFRAM this weekend. She said it will allow them to share more information about the museum with the community.