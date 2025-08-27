Baltimore's Heart of the 4th festival is back on after controversial postponement

Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway said the music and arts festival he's organized is back on. Heart of the 4th is set for Saturday, August 30.

The festival, in partnership with the York Road Improvement District, is described as a day full of music, art, and celebration.

"We don't often get opportunities like this to celebrate the district up north," Councilman Conway said. "I really wanted to make sure that we had that opportunity. We wanted to highlight the businesses, the artists, and all the great people that make this district a place that people want to live, work, and play."

Festival formerly postponed

The festival was supposed to take place on July 19, but was postponed due to the back and forth between the councilman and the mayor's office.

Conway told WJZ last month that political disputes played a role and believed it stemmed from a disagreement Conway had with Mayor Scott's administration over the city's Youth Fund.

At the time, the mayor's office said it raised public safety concerns that weren't addressed.

On Wednesday, the councilman said those challenges are behind him.

"This is now water under the bridge; any of the concerns that led to the lack of permits for the last event," Conway said. "Now, I think we're able to move forward and see some success here."

"It brings the community together"

Bunmi Owolabi brings students to Dewees Park to play on the basketball courts.

"This is actually the right spot to bring some of our kids," Owolabi said.

Though he's excited to bring them back to the park Saturday for Heart of the 4th.

"A lot of people will be coming," Owolabi said. "There will be food, fun, and all that."

Owolabi said it will allow neighbors in the district to meet each other and have fun close to home.