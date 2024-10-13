Baltimore's first refillery offers eco-friendly household essentials, wellness products
BALTIMORE -- FOBA Refillery, in the heart of Fells Point, offers a convenient way for people to refill their favorite household products, including laundry detergent, dish soap and cleaning supplies.
Baltimore's first refillery is set up to provide eco-friendly household essentials and wellness products.
Owner Fran Ngong says this simple act can make a huge difference in reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment.
"If we don't start making an impact now, it's going to be even more devastating so we have to have a focus on our carbon footprint with the things that we use commonly," Ngong said.
FOBA will host a health and wellness festival at their location along Fleet Street on October 26 and October 27.
Products Offered at FOBA Refillery include:
- Refillable laundry detergent and dish soap
- Household cleaners and natural detergents
- Handmade body care products (natural deodorant, soaps, body and hand wash)
- Sustainable packaging
- Natural oils
- Fresh juices and sea moss gels
- Herbal tinctures
- Dog shampoos and natural pet treats