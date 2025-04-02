Watch CBS News
Baltimore's Federal Hill to see increased patrols courtesy of public safety grant

Kaicey Baylor
Kaicey Baylor joined WJZ as a reporter in October 2024. Before coming to Charm City, she spent the last three years as a morning reporter and multiskilled journalist at 13News Now in Norfolk, Virginia. She covered several stories including the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting, the Richneck Elementary shooting, as well as anti-gun violence advocates working to repair their communities.
Baltimore's Federal Hill to see increased patrols courtesy of public safety grant
Baltimore's Federal Hill to see increased patrols courtesy of public safety grant 01:57

Baltimore residents can expect to see more patrols in the Federal Hill neighborhood.

The Federal Hill Neighborhood Association is receiving a $40,000 Entertainment District Public Safety Grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Police.

The grant will address safety concerns in and around the Federal Hill Entertainment District.

The neighborhood association is using that money for the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office to provide additional patrols in "critical areas at key times" in the area.

The association said the patrols started in mid-March and "can address a variety of different public safety issues depending on the needs of the community."

Addressing safety concerns

"I think it's actually pretty safe," said Eli Linthicum, the owner of Game On Bar and Arcade. "Federal Hill gets a bad rep. Baltimore gets a bad rep."

Linthicum said that with the influx of people, it helps to have a visible police presence at night.

"Every night when we close down, there's always at least four officers outside waiting for people to come out," Linthicum said.

Just up the street, Jennifer Goldszmidt, the owner of Zoe's Just Dezzerts, identified some safety concerns in Federal Hill. She had damage to her business door.

"Somebody came along and smashed one of the panes," Goldszmidt said. "We actually saw the rocks who threw them at the window. That was scary."

These Federal Hill business owners agree that additional patrols in the busy district are a smart move.

"I think it will make the whole neighborhood feel safer," Goldszmidt said.

"There's a lot of people going out here at night and a lot of people want to feel safe," Linthicum said. "You do feel that way when there's people walking around and just making sure people are getting in their cars well and going home."

Goldszmidt hopes these patrols will help create a greater sense of security for both neighbors and business owners. She also hopes this allows her and her neighbors to get to know the deputies watching these streets.

"When you know a name, a face, it connects us more," she said. "I think that makes a difference in building community."

