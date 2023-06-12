Hip hop, music to be celebrated at Baltimore's AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's AFRAM is just days away.

Between connecting with Baltimore listeners on Magic 95., Ryan Da Lion is looking forward to this year's AFRAM Festival, which kicks off Saturday at Druid Hill Park.

"I'm absolutely elated that we not only get to celebrate Black music month, June is Black Music Month, but that we get to do it at AFRAM, which is an amazing event every year," Da Lion said.

This year marks the golden anniversary of hip-hop, and Druid Hill Park will be home to the AFRAM Festival once again.

"When the mayor announced Baltimore City would be celebrating club music, the reaction was absolutely phenomenal," Da Lion said. "I think that is a testament to how we appreciate what we do here with club music."

The impact Baltimore club music has had on the landscape of hip-hop music and culture as a whole is often underappreciated but cannot be understated.

Down the hall at Radio One, radio personality Persia Nicole said that's what makes this year so special.

"I feel like you can do all different types of things," Nicole said. "Men can dance to it, women can dance to it, kids, honey, the dogs, I have seen some dogs dance to some club music, and I'm like, 'wait a minute, got more rhythm than me.'"

AFRAM displays the evolution of Black culture and music while recognizing its expansive scope.

"They got something for the generational gap," Nicole said. "They got something for the old folks, Isley Brothers. They also have the smooth R&B Tamar Braxton, Eric Ballenger."

AFRAM is another reason for Baltimoreans to unite.

"Despite people thinking there is such a big division here in the city and we do have the violence we are a city where we love each other, if you love me, I love you," Nicole said. "We have a great time. We love things like this because it gives us a chance to recognize our culture and the great things that have come out of the city."

Denise Koch, Stephon Dingle, Nicky Zizaza and Rick Ritter will be at AFRAM introducing Ty Dolla $ign.

WJZ will be streaming the headlining acts on wjz.com on Saturday and Sunday.