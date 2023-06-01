AFRAM to host pop-up events around Baltimore ahead of festival

BALTIMORE -- The AFRAM Festival, an annual celebration of African American heritage and culture, returns to Baltimore this Juneteenth weekend, but residents don't have to wait to start having fun.

The festival is bringing its energy to the city early by hosting pop-ups across Charm City in early June.

The activations will feature food, giveaways and music, organizers said. Here's where to find the events:

Legendary musical group The Isley Brothers and rapper Ty Dolla $ign are headlining the 46th annual AFRAM this Juneteenth weekend.

That's not all. Renowned artists Kid Capri, Spinderella, Tamar Braxton and Eric Bellinger are among the talent rocking the historic Druid Hill Park over Juneteenth weekend.

AFRAM, a free festival that highlights local artists and makers alongside superstars, is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast.

The theme this year is a celebration of the anniversary of Baltimore Club music and a tribute to 50 years of hip hop.

The event will be held Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 9 p.m.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the AFRAM Festival.