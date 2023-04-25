Baltimore AFRAM organizers anticipate bigger, better festival celebrating African-American heritage

BALTIMORE - AFRAM will celebrate 46 years in Baltimore in June.

Organizers told WJZ, the media sponsor, that the two-day event will be bigger and better than ever.

They are anticipating more than 200,000 attendees.

AFRAM will be over Juneteenth weekend – June 17-18 – at Druid Hill Park with big-named performers and exhibits, and a celebration of African-American heritage.

"We are going to utilize our entire park and we are going to have people come out and enjoy the open space for a great event," said Reginald Moore, Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Moore said Druid Hill Park is prepared to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors following its huge turnout last year.

"What we're expecting to see this year is probably our largest attendance we've ever seen," Moore said. "Last year, we saw 200,000 people each day, the year before that we saw 200,000 people over the two days. I think each year we keep getting it right."

AFRAM is recognized as one of the largest African-American Festivals on the East Coast that attracts major performing artists year after year, plus hundreds of vendors while celebrating Black art, history, and culture.

"I think our talent team did a phenomenal job knocking it out of the box with all the excitement that we are seeing," Moore said.

Performances will include the Isley Brothers, Baltimore's own Tamar Braxton, Spinderella and Ty Dolla $ign just to name a few.

Big acts that continue to evolve over the years and draw people from around the country.

"I think what has remained the same is just the flavor of AFRAM and what it means to the residents of Baltimore," Moore said.

The theme celebrates the anniversary of Baltimore Club Music and a tribute to 50 years of hip hop.

Organizers say they have already confirmed 20 vendors prepared to participate in AFRAM.

The festival is free and children are welcome.