Baltimore's Adley Rutschman not chosen as American League starting catcher

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles' Adley Rutschman will not be the American League starting catcher in next month's all-star game.

The results of the final fan voting were announced on Thursday evening.

Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers got 52% of the head-to-head vote with Rutschman. So, he will start.

Rutschman, who is in his second season with the Orioles, will likely be named a reserve on Sunday.

Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Tyler Wells, and Felix Bautista are top candidates who could make the team, too.

The Orioles will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Minnesota Twins.